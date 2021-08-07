Metro
Police rescues woman who attempted suicide in Jigawa
Police operatives in Jigawa State have rescued a woman identified as Maimuna Wadaji, who attempted to set herself on fire at the Rungumau village, Dutse local government area of the state.
Residents of the community told journalists on Saturday the woman attempted suicide after she heard that her husband was about to remarry his ex-wife.
The spokesman of the state police command, Lawan Shiisu, who confirmed the incident in a statement, the command, after receiving the information, swung into action and deployed operatives to the scene of the incident.
READ ALSO: Police arrests three suspected armed robbers in Jigawa
He said: “On Friday, at about 10:00hours, information was received by the police that one Maimuna Wadaji of Rungumau village, Dutse LGA, attempted suicide, where she bathed with petrol and put fire on herself.
“And after the woman shouted and called for help she was rushed to FUD Teaching Hospital in Dutse for treatment.”
The spokesman said Wadaji would be arraigned in court after her discharge from the hospital.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...