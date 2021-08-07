Police rescues woman who attempted suicide in Jigawa

Police operatives in Jigawa State have rescued a woman identified as Maimuna Wadaji, who attempted to set herself on fire at the Rungumau village, Dutse local government area of the state.

Residents of the community told journalists on Saturday the woman attempted suicide after she heard that her husband was about to remarry his ex-wife.

The spokesman of the state police command, Lawan Shiisu, who confirmed the incident in a statement, the command, after receiving the information, swung into action and deployed operatives to the scene of the incident.

READ ALSO: Police arrests three suspected armed robbers in Jigawa

He said: “On Friday, at about 10:00hours, information was received by the police that one Maimuna Wadaji of Rungumau village, Dutse LGA, attempted suicide, where she bathed with petrol and put fire on herself.

“And after the woman shouted and called for help she was rushed to FUD Teaching Hospital in Dutse for treatment.”

The spokesman said Wadaji would be arraigned in court after her discharge from the hospital.

Join the conversation

Opinions