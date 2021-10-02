Police rescues Zamfara speaker’s family members, 11 others

The police operatives in Zamfara have rescued five family members of Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Nasiru Ma’azu Magarya, and 11 others in the state.

The speaker’s father, Alhaji Muazu Magarya, and five members of his family were abducted by bandits at the Magarya community in Zurmi local government area of the state on August 5.

The remaining 11 victims, including four women, were abducted from Magamin Tandu in Kaura Namoda LGA.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ayuba Elkanah, who presented the victims to journalists on Saturday in Gusau, said they were rescued on September 29.

He listed the quintet as Dahiru Sarki Magarya, Huwau Mu’azu Magarya, baby Khadija, Usman Magarya and Okasha Abdullahi Magarya.

The police commissioner added that efforts were being made to rescue the speaker’s father from his captors.

Elkanah said: “The 16 victims, including a three months old baby, Khadija Muazu, and her mother Hauwau Muazu, were rescued and safely returned when the fleeing bandits abandoned them at their various camps.

“All the victims had undergone various medical check-up and would be reunited with their families.”

