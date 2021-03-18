Police restores calm at Ketu, reveals cause of cult crisis | Ripples Nigeria

The Lagos State Police Command has restored normalcy to the Ikosi/Ketu area of Lagos State after a clash that occurred on Wednesday, March 17, amongst some suspected cult groups; Eye, Aiye, and Buccaneer confraternities.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, made this known in a statement made available in Lagos on Wednesday.

Adejobi said that 15 suspects were arrested with two locally-made pistols, some live cartridges, assorted charms, and other items were recovered from the suspects.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the crisis was connected to the revenue generation at the Ketu fruits market.

“Efforts are in top gear to apprehend other fleeing members of the gangs that orchestrated crisis in the area,” the police spokesperson said.

Adejobi said that the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Mr Hakeem Odumosu, had ordered that the suspects be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Panti, Yaba, for discreet Investigation.

He said that the commissioner reiterated the command’s commitment to fighting crimes and criminality, especially cultism in the state.

He said the commissioner noted that “the command would harness all legitimate means to suppress cultists’ activities in the state,” Odumosu said.

