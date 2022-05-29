News
Police restores normalcy in Abuja estate after Okada riders attack
Police operatives in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have restored normalcy at Global Estate in Galadimawa area of Abuja after an attack by motorcycle riders.
The spokesperson for the FCT police command, Josephine Adeh, who confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said the attack followed a hit-and-run accident involving a motorcycle and car in the city.
She added that the accident occurred around Global Estate, Dakwo in the Galadimawa area at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Adeh said the Commissioner of Police, in charge of the FCT, Mr. Babaji Sunday, was on ground with heavy deployment of operatives to restore normalcy in the area.
READ ALSO: Families of kidnapped train passengers protest in Abuja
There were reports on Sunday that the Okada riders protesting the death of their colleagues attacked the Estate and two houses ablaze in the area.
The spokesperson said: “It is imperative to equally state that contrary to information filtering about, no house was burnt.”
Adeh promised the commitment of the command to the safety of lives and property within the FCT.
She enjoined the public to remain calm and go about their lawful businesses without fear of harassment and molestation of any kind from any quarters.
