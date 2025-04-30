Police resume issuance of tinted glass permits to curb harassment, enhance security

The Nigeria Police Force has announced the nationwide resumption of tinted glass permit issuance, in response to mounting public outcry over police harassment linked to the use of factory-fitted tinted windows.

The decision, made at the directive of the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, was disclosed on Wednesday in a statement issued by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi. The new permit process, now fully digital, aims to provide a transparent, secure, and accountable system to regulate the use of tinted windows across the country.

“For too long, motorists with factory-fitted tinted windows have been subjected to undue scrutiny and harassment,” Adejobi said. “This move is about restoring order, ensuring proper documentation, and eliminating abuse on both sides of the law.”

The digital platform, accessible via https://possap.gov.ng, allows Nigerians to apply for permits using a streamlined process that includes identity verification through the National Identification Number (NIN) and Tax Identification Number (TIN), as well as biometric capture and background checks.

Acknowledging that many modern vehicles are manufactured with tinted glass for comfort, privacy, and aesthetic appeal, the Police Force noted the importance of distinguishing between legitimate use and criminal exploitation.

“Tainted windows have, unfortunately, become tools for criminals involved in kidnappings, armed robbery, and other forms of organized crime,” Adejobi explained. “The lack of visibility presents operational challenges for law enforcement and threatens public safety.”

The newly reactivated system features digitally issued permits embedded with QR codes, which can be verified instantly by officers. Processing timelines have been reduced to 72 hours to ensure efficiency. A 30-day compliance window, beginning May 1, 2025, has been approved to give vehicle owners time to register.

Following the grace period, enforcement will begin in earnest. However, Adejobi issued a stern warning to police officers who may attempt to exploit the system for personal gain.

“Officers found harassing or extorting citizens under the guise of enforcing the permit policy will face disciplinary action. We will not tolerate misconduct within our ranks,” he said.

For motorists like Binta Adamu, a Gwarinpa-based civil servant who owns a factory-tinted SUV, the announcement comes as a welcome relief. “I’ve been stopped and questioned so many times — even when I try to explain, they just wave me off,” she said. “This gives us a way to protect ourselves legally.”

The Inspector-General reaffirmed the Force’s commitment to a people-centric and technologically driven policing model. He urged the public to embrace the initiative, noting that it forms part of a broader strategy to strengthen national security while rebuilding trust between citizens and law enforcement.

“This is more than a permit — it’s a step toward modern, respectful policing and safer communities,” the statement concluded.

