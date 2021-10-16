Police resumes recruitment of 10,000 constables

The Nigeria Police Force on Saturday confirmed the resumption of recruitment exercise for 10,000 constables into the Force.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.

According to him, the force portal, www.policerecruitment.gov.ng, will be opened to candidates from October 18 to 26.

He directed prospective candidates to check their recruitment status on the portal, email and phone numbers they submitted during registration for notifications.

Mba said: “Candidates selected for the next stage of the exercise are admonished to print out their slip and present it on the examination date – Friday, 29th October and Saturday, 30th October – at designated centres across Nigeria.”

The spokesman warned candidates to be wary of fraudsters, noting that the recruitment exercise “is free of charge and without any pecuniary obligation.”

