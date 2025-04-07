Police retracts invitation to Sanusi over Sallah Day unrest in Kano

The Nigeria Police Force has officially withdrawn its earlier summons issued to the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, in relation to the violent disturbance that occurred during the Sallah celebrations in Kano State on March 30.

The invitation, initially extended to Sanusi, was aimed at obtaining his account of the circumstances that led to the breakdown of law and order following a controversial horse-riding procession he led after Eid Prayers.

A formal letter was addressed to the former Central Bank Governor, signed by the Commissioner of Police, CP Olajide Ibitoye, on behalf of the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Force Intelligence Department.

Sanusi was expected to report at the Force Intelligence Department in Abuja on Tuesday.

However, in a statement released on Sunday, the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, confirmed that the decision to rescind the invitation followed extensive consultations with respected community stakeholders.

According to him, the move aligns with the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun’s commitment to depoliticize policing efforts and prevent misinterpretation of law enforcement actions.

“In place of the earlier invitation, operatives from the Force Intelligence Department have been dispatched to Kano to obtain Alhaji Sanusi’s statement discreetly,” Adejobi noted.

He further explained that, ahead of the Eid celebrations, the Police had received credible intelligence indicating that both disputed Emirs in the state—Alhaji Ado Bayero and Alhaji Lamido Sanusi—intended to hold parallel Durbar Festivals, a traditional celebration involving a ceremonial horse ride by a recognised Emir.

To forestall potential unrest, the IGP had deployed the Coordinating DIG for the North West and Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department, DIG Abubakar Sadiq, to mediate between the rival Emirs and the Kano State Government. All parties reportedly agreed to suspend the Durbar to maintain public peace.

However, despite this consensus, Sanusi, who had arrived at the Eid grounds by car, mounted a horse after prayers and led a procession accompanied by local vigilantes. This action, police said, led to a violent reaction from youths in the area, culminating in the death of one Usman Sagiru and leaving several others injured.

Adejobi condemned the violation of the earlier agreement, describing it as a regrettable breach that could have been avoided. He confirmed that arrests had already been made in connection with the incident, and assured the public that investigations would proceed with professionalism and impartiality.

“The Nigeria Police Force remains committed to justice and public safety, and we will ensure all parties are treated fairly under the law,” he stated.

