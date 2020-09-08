Police return N3.99m to accident victim’s family in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command said on Tuesday it had returned the sum of N3, 991,650 to the family of an auto accident victim in the state.

The Divisional Police Officer, Soba, Pam Mosses, who disclosed this to journalists in Kaduna, said the victim, Mustapha Sanusi, died in an accident at Unguwan Danisa, Soba local government area of the state.

He added that one Alhaji Kabiru Garkuwan-Soba received the money on behalf of the deceased family on Monday.

The DPO said the police on September 4 received a distress call about the accident and mobilised its personnel to the scene.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased, who was returning from Zaria, collided with an oncoming vehicle while trying to avoid a porthole.

“He died on the way to the hospital while other victims of the accident are receiving treatment at Maihula Hospital, Soba,” Moses said.

