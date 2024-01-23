Police revamps Intelligence Unit, deploys ACPs nationwide

In a bid to bolster the fight against crime, Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun on Tuesday, announced the deployment of Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) to lead the Intelligence Department at both Zonal and State Commands across the country.

This strategic move underscores the IGP’s commitment to “improve and enhance the effectiveness of the Intelligence Department at every level of the Force,” stated a police press release.

The initiative aligns with his vision of utilizing robust intelligence gathering as a “panacea to addressing the crime rate in the country.”

A statement on Tuesday by the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi reads: “IGP has, however, tasked the newly appointed Senior Officers to deploy all intelligence-based assets in combating crimes and criminality in their respective areas of responsibility.

“He has further charged them to entrench professionalism and apply their wealth of experience in the course of discharging their duties towards strengthening the already existing intelligence architecture of the Force”.

This marks a significant shift in the Police Force’s approach to intelligence gathering.

Empowering regional and state-level intelligence units with senior leadership in the form of ACPs suggests an intent to decentralize operations and potentially improve responsiveness to local crime trends and threats.

It remains to be seen whether this deployment of ACPs marks a turning point in the fight against crime, but it undoubtedly demonstrates the IGP’s commitment to prioritizing intelligence gathering as a cornerstone of policing in Nigeria.

