Police sanctions DPO, others for misconduct in Lagos

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, has ordered the immediate removal of the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Olosan, Mushin, for alleged professional misconduct at the station.

He also sanctioned the officers who allegedly harassed a young lady seeking justice from the station.

The spokesman for the state police command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the development on his verified Twitter handle on Tuesday, said the CP gave the directive after listening to all parties involved in the matter.

He said: “Due to multifarious interests in this matter and the need to ensure justice, CP Idowu Owohunwa is personally interviewing all parties in this case. @Lagosdsva community members, landlord association, and councilor representing the area.

“The committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR), Omolara and family, Bebex and his employees, and lawyers representing both sides are in attendance.

“It is elating and morale-boosting that we now have a willing complainant and as a result, a tenable case to present in court.

“CP Idowu Owohunwa, having carefully listened to all parties, has established that there are indeed cases to answer and has therefore directed that the matter be charged to court immediately.”

The spokesman added that Owohunwa identified professional misconduct on the part of some of the police officers involved in the case.

Hundeyin added: “The CP directed the Command’s Provost to immediately commence disciplinary action against the officers concerned.

“And finally, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Mushin, in whose division all the officers aforementioned are serving, has been relieved of his posting with immediate effect.”

Trouble started when a married woman was assaulted for rebuffing the love advances of a man called Bebex in the Ladipo area of Mushin.

The woman recorded the attack and urged human rights activists to assist her in the quest for justice since the man in question is wealthy and influential.

When the matter was taken to the police station, some policemen there allegedly harassed, intimidated, and forced the woman to make another video, saying she lied in the first video.

