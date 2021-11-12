Police say hit-and-run driver killed Vanguard reporter

The Nigerian Police Force has said that a hit-and-run driver killed the Vanguard reporter, Tordue Henry Salem, who was found dead on Thursday in Abuja.

The Force Public Relations Officer, CP Frank Mba, disclosed this on Friday while parading the driver that allegedly killed Tordue Henry Salem at the Police Intelligence Responce Team (IRT) premises, Guzape, Abuja.

According to Mba, Salem’s body, was discovered at the Wuse General Hospital.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that Salem went missing on October 13, however, the late Vanguard reporter, who was covering the House of Representatives in Abuja was found dead on November 12.

After the close of work that day, he was said to have alighted from a cab at Total filling station, close to the Force headquarters, and headed for B.J’s garden, in the company of a female relative.

Thereafter, he reportedly flagged a cab for the lady who left before him, informing her that he was going to Area 8, Garki. But he was never seen until his remains were recovered on Thursday.

Meanwhile details of the circumstances surrounding the recovery of his remains was not yet disclosed.

