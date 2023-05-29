Police says report about sack of IGP is ‘fake news’ urges Nigerians to disregard it

Usman Alkali-Baba, the current Inspector-General of Police, was purportedly ordered to be removed from office by a court order because he was above retirement age, but the Nigeria Police Force has denied this viral report.

The clarification was giben by the Force Headquarters on Monday morning in a formal memo signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, which also confirmed that Mr. Alkali-Baba would continue to serve as IGP.

The NPF further advised Nigerians to disregard “false news making the rounds on social media,” noting that the law’s provisions, not personal considerations for one person, institutionalise the four-year term for those appointed as IG.

It had previously been widely reported that a Federal High Court in Awka, Anambra State, had ruled that the incumbent IGP, Alkali-Baba’s continued tenure in office was unlawful on May 19. It was also stated that he was no longer a police officer as of March 1, 2023, as he had reached the retirement age.

Responding via a memo on Monday, Adejobi said, “The Nigeria Police wishes to urge the general public to disregard the false news making the rounds on social media alleging the sack of the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, by a Federal High Court in Awka.

“The said judgement is subject to appeal and the alleged news is thus false, unfounded, and perceived to be the handiwork of mischief makers. IGP Alkali-Baba was appointed in a letter-number SGF.20/S.6/83 dated November 30, 2021 for a four-year tenure and his stay in office is within the purview of his appointment.

“It is imperative to note that the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, dismissed a suit that sought to compel the IG, Alkali-Baba, to vacate his office on March 1, 2023.

“The Federal High Court, in the judgement delivered by Justice J. K. Omotosho, held that going by the provision of Section 7 (6) of the Police Act, 2020, anyone appointed as the IGP has a statutorily recognized four-year tenure. It described the IG’s four-year tenure as sacrosanct, stressing that his retirement as the IG had nothing to do with age or years of service.

“It is pertinent to state that maintaining the four-year period for individuals appointed as IG is being institutionalised by the provisions of the law, not on personal grounds to favour an individual, but for the general betterment of the Nigeria Police Force.

“Consequently, members of the public are on this notice advised to ignore the false news making the rounds on social media. IG Alkali-Baba remains the IG and is duty-bound to execute the responsibilities of the office in accordance with extant laws.

“Meanwhile, the Nigeria police reaffirms the commitment of the IG to the improvement of policing services within the country as well as the entrenchment of professionalism and community-oriented policing.”

