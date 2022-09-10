Police scuttles Anambra community New Yam festival, seals factional monarch’s palace

The Anambra Police Command on Saturday, scuttled the New Yam festival celebrations of Awka community in Anambra State.

The operatives sealed-off the palace of the factional monarch of Awka community, His Imperial Majesty, Eze Uzu III, Chief Austin Ndigwe.

The troubled king was scheduled to host the New Yam Festival celebration in Awka Kingdom on Saturday when his palace was locked.

Top politicians, kings, journalists, and other distinguished visitors from all around the nation had been invited to the new yam festival by Chief Ndigwe, but the celebration was postponed.

Invitations sent out had read: “You’re invited to the OTITE AWKA 2022 (Iri Ji Ofuu) festival of Awka Ancient Kingdom by the Obi of Awka Kingdom, His Imperial Majesty, Ozo Dr Austin Ndigwe.

“Date is Saturday, 10th September 2022, by 11am, at the Palace of the monarch.”

Some monarchs from across South East were already at the palace at about 11am, when a huge detachment of police and military men arrived and sealed the palace.

However, the spokesperson of Anambra State Police command, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, said he was not aware of any order to seal-off the palace of the factional monarch.

The traditional stool of the Awka Kingdom has been a topic of contention for a few years now after some powerful community members asserted they had deposed the monarch, Eze Uzu II, Igwe Gibson Nwosu.

They crowned Ndigwe in his place, who promptly ascended to the throne as the kingdom’s monarch, dividing the kingdom as a result.

Nwosu was supported by certain community members while Ndigwe was backed by others.

Both planned their new yam festivals for Saturday.

However, Nwosu is the king recognized by the government and possesses a certificate of recognition, whilst Ndigwe does not.

