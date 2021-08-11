Police seals Enugu APC secretariat over leadership crisis

Enugu State Police Command has sealed off the All Progressives Congress (APC) secretariat in the state.

The command also deployed police operatives to strategic locations near the party’s secretariat to prevent the breakdown of law and order in the state.

The development followed the crack in the APC leadership in Enugu State.

This came just 48 hours after police operatives cordoned-off the APC national secretariat in Abuja in a bid to prevent crisis in the party.

42 members of APC executive committee in Enugu had earlier on Wednesday passed a vote of no confidence on the chairman, Dr. Ben Nwoye.

The members later called a press conference and accused Nwoye of gross misconduct and disregard for the party’s constitution.

They also accused the chairman of attempting to cause disaffection within the party by encouraging party members to take the party to court.

The APC Deputy Chairman in the state, Gilbert Chukwunta, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues, said Nwoye violated the congress guidelines as spelt out by the party’s Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee.

Chukwunta was accompanied to the media briefing by the party Secretary in the state, Chief Robert Eze, and the State Women Leader, Mrs. Oby Nwofor.

Also at the forum were the State Youth Leader, Mr. Joshua Mamah, and the Financial Secretary, Dr. Amaka Adonu, among others.

