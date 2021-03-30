Police seek information to arrest killers of woman found inside gutter in Enugu | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Police seek information to arrest killers of woman found inside gutter in Enugu
The Enugu State Police Command has appealed to the general public to come forward with useful information that would lead to the arrest and prosecution of those who killed a young lady and dumped her corpse in a gutter along Presidential Road, Independence Layout in the Enugu metropolis.
In a statement on Tuesday, released by its Public Relations Officer, Daniel Ndukwe, in Enugu, the command said the deceased had been identified as Miss Chiamaka Orji, who was about 20 years old.
Ndukwe said the body was evacuated to the hospital, following information received in the early hours of March 29, by police operatives attached to the New Haven Police Division, Enugu.
According to him, the victim was confirmed dead by a doctor on duty at the hospital, while her corpse was deposited in the mortuary for preservation and autopsy.
“The Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Aliyu, has ordered the state’s Criminal Investigation Department to carry out a full-scale investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the death of the young lady.
“To this end, the Commissioner also advised young persons in the state to be wary of whom they go out with to avoid becoming victims of such despicable acts.
“He enjoins the general public, especially residents of Enugu metropolis, to assist the police with useful information that will lead to the arrest and prosecution of all the assailants,” he said.
