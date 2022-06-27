Police sergeant arrested for alleged murder in Benue

A police sergeant, James Aondona, has been arrested for the alleged murder of one Aondumba Terkula in Benue State.

Terkula died during a fight between the duo at Ngibo, Katsina-Ala local government area of the state on Sunday morning.

The spokesman for the state police command, Anene Sewues, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Monday in Makurdi, said the deceased had been deposited at the General Hospital morgue in Katsina-Ala.

The statement read: “Preliminary investigation reveals that on 26th June, 2022 at about 1230hrs, Sgt. James Aondona was properly briefed on his schedule of duty and posted to an observation point at Ngibo, Katsina-Ala LGA.

“He decided to engage in an altercation with Mr. Aondohumba Terkula (the deceased) which led to loss of life. The corpse has been deposited at General Hospital, Katsina-Ala.

“While commiserating with the family of the deceased, the Commissioner of Police, Benue State Command, CP Wale Abass, has condemned the unprofessional conduct of the officer involved and ordered that further investigation be carried out.

“He assures the good people of the state that justice will be served as disciplinary procedure has commenced for onward prosecution.”

