Police sergeant arrested for supplying arms to criminals in Anambra

Police operatives in Anambra State have arrested a sergeant who is said to be supplying arms and ammunition to criminals in the state.

The sergeant was seen in a viral video on social media arming a cult group accused of killing several people in the state.

The state has been under the criminals’ siege in the last few months.

The spokesman for the state police command, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the development in a statement on Monday.

READ ALSO: IGP deploys new police commissioner, special forces to Anambra

He said: “The attention of the police command in Anambra has been drawn to a story trending on the social media, alleging the involvement of a police sergeant in the illegal supply of arms and ammunition to a criminal gang in Awka.

“The alleged police sergeant has been identified and is already in custody for questioning.

“The command assures that the outcome of investigations into the case will be made public and reiterates its commitment to being accountable to all personnel serving in the command.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now