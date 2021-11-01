News
Police sergeant arrested for supplying arms to criminals in Anambra
Police operatives in Anambra State have arrested a sergeant who is said to be supplying arms and ammunition to criminals in the state.
The sergeant was seen in a viral video on social media arming a cult group accused of killing several people in the state.
The state has been under the criminals’ siege in the last few months.
The spokesman for the state police command, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the development in a statement on Monday.
READ ALSO: IGP deploys new police commissioner, special forces to Anambra
He said: “The attention of the police command in Anambra has been drawn to a story trending on the social media, alleging the involvement of a police sergeant in the illegal supply of arms and ammunition to a criminal gang in Awka.
“The alleged police sergeant has been identified and is already in custody for questioning.
“The command assures that the outcome of investigations into the case will be made public and reiterates its commitment to being accountable to all personnel serving in the command.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...