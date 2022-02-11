HUSHPUPPI: PSC orders completion of investigation on Kyari within two weeks

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has ordered further investigation into the indictment of the suspended head of the Police Intelligence Response Team, Abba Kyari, by the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

The FBI had last year indicted the supercop for alleged link with the suspected international fraudster, Ramon Abass aka Hushpuppi.

He was later suspended by the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, to pave the way for thorough investigation of the matter.

The PSC’s Head of Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja, said the commission took the decision at its 14th Plenary Meeting chaired by the Chairman, Musiliu Smith.

He said the commission had also ordered that further investigation be carried out on the matter by a different panel within two weeks.

The statement read: “Kyari had earlier been indicted by a report of the FBI and was also investigated by a special panel set up by the Inspector General of Police.

“The IGP had earlier forwarded the FBI report to the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice for legal advice.”

Ani said the PSC also considered 20 pending disciplinary matters and five appeals and petitions from the IGP and aggrieved serving and ex-police officers.

He added that five promotions appeals were considered at the meeting.

