Police sheds light on arrest of Peter Obi’s ‘poster boy’

The Lagos State Police Command, the Labour Party’s former presidential candidate, Peter Obi’s poster boy was remanded in a correctional facility for committing various offences in the Amukoko area of the state.

The boy, 18, became popular during the 2023 presidential election for standing in front of the LP candidate’s convoy.

The command’s spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, made the clarification in a statement on Saturday in Lagos.

He said the boy was involved in violent attacks and public disturbances.

He added that the boy caused extensive damage to public and private property and injured persons standing by in the Amukoko area.

The statement read: “The command is aware of public concerns surrounding the case of an 18-year-old who was remanded to Correctional Service, following his involvement in various crimes.

“On January 22, a serious breach of public peace and extensive damage to public and private properties occurred in Amukoko.

“Groups of youths engaged in violent confrontations that escalated into street fights for all, causing widespread violence, panic, and chaos.

“During the chaos, a number of innocent passersby were reported to have been robbed and injured.

“In response, police officers of the command immediately launched an investigation into the incident.

“More crucial information was provided by members of the community, some of whom witnessed the incident and recognised several individuals involved.

“Victims of the robbery also came forward to give statements and positively identified the perpetrators.

“Following a thorough and transparent investigation, the suspect and four others were arrested and charged to court in connection with the crime.

“The suspects were remanded by the court to a correctional facility pending the conclusion of legal proceedings in the matter.”

