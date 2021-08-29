Metro
Police slams reports of 230 Igbos killed in Jos
The Police Command in Plateau State has described as fake speculations that unidentified persons have killed 230 Igbos in Jos.
ASP Ubah Ogaba, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, dismissed the report in a statement on Sunday in Jos.
The social media space had been agog by reports that a luxurious bus conveying commuters of Igbo extraction was set ablaze, killing 230 passengers, in Jos.
But Ogaba maintained that the report was malicious and an attempt by mischief makers to stir up conflicts in the state and the country at large.
The PPRO, therefore, called on members of the public to disregard the dangerous rumour or fake news and go about their lawful businesses.
READ ALSO: Police arrests 16 suspected kidnappers, armed robbers, others in Plateau
“The command hereby states categorically that there is no record of such incident anywhere in Jos.
“We urge members of the public to disregard and stop the spread of such as fake news capable of inspiring unwarranted panic, hatred, negativity, chaos, and tribal conflict among the well-spirited residents of Plateau and Nigeria in general.
“We enjoin all citizens to cooperate with the Police and other security agencies by providing prompt and useful information that will help to enhance the security of the state rather than spreading unverified information capable of heating up the polity.
“On this note, we wish to reaffirm our resolve toward the provision of adequate security within the state and even beyond,” he said.
The spokesperson also urged residents to report all suspicious movements, emergencies, or distress to the nearest police formation for a prompt response.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...