Police speak on alleged threats by IPOB, Oodua to launch attacks in Lagos | Ripples Nigeria

The Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu has said security agencies in the state have commenced investigations of the threats by the agitators of the Oodua Republic and the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), to disrupt law and order and attack soft targets, respectively.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ forum on security, held at the state secretariat in Alausa and chaired by the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Odumosu said the police had taken notice of twenty-four Yoruba separatist groups and their threats to disrupt law and order in the state and was closely monitoring them.

Similarly, he said the Command has put the threat of IPOB, to attack soft targets in Lagos on the radar of its intelligence-gathering in collaboration with other security services in the state and have put strategies in place to neutralise their activities.

“The command is using this medium to solicit for the support of all and sundry to be vigilant at all times and report any suspicious person or movement to security agencies. Let us adopt the slogan of “when you see something, say something,” Odumosu said.

Furthermore, he said intelligence reports available to the command revealed that criminals use uncompleted and abandoned buildings, empty lands, and hotels to plan and execute their missions.

Also, he disclosed that abandoned vehicles were used by criminals to hide firearms, and urged the government to take immediate action towards possessing such properties for better security.

Ripples Nigeria reported the spate of insecurity in the South-East, as suspected members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) of the IPOB have been fingered many times as masterminds of attacks on different police formations across the different states in the region.

It would also be recalled that two attempted attacks on two police divisions in Lagos were foiled last month, while security was beefed up across the state to prevent further attempts at attacks.

