Police speak on ‘kidnap’ of Uche Nwosu, say he was arrested

The Imo State police command has broken its silence on the alleged kidnap of a former governorship candidate in the state, Uche Nwosu.

Nwosu, who is also a son-in-law to former governor Rochas Okorocha was said to have been taken away from a church on Sunday.

Reacting, the state police command clarified that Nwosu was not kidnapped as widely believed, but that he was taken away by the police in an arrest.

More to come….

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now