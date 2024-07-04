Metro
Police stops 19-year-old lady from committing suicide in Lagos
Police operatives in Lagos have stopped a 19-year-old lady from committing suicide in the Ikorodu area of the state.
The spokesman for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed this in a post on his X handle on Thursday.
He said officers attached to the Ikorodu Area Command rescued the woman.
The spokesman said: “On June 29 about 2:00 p.m., a concerned citizen informed police authorities about a young girl who was attempting to commit suicide by ingesting a harmful chemical known as Sniper.
“Promptly responding to the tip-off, officers were dispatched to the scene where the girl was located and prevented from causing herself harm.
“Upon rescue, the lady, whose identity remains confidential, confessed that she had been driven to the brink of suicide due to severe emotional distress.”
Hundeyin said the lady revealed that she was impregnated by a man who subsequently refused to take responsibility for the pregnancy.
“The lady also revealed that she had fallen victim to a fraudster who took her earnings from her Point of Sale (POS) business to further compound her emotional and financial struggles.
“The young woman is currently receiving necessary psychological support while investigation is underway to identify and apprehend all individuals involved in her predicament.
“The command wishes to highlight the importance of mental health awareness and encourage anyone facing similar challenges to seek help promptly,” he added.
