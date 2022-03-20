Police stops operatives from demanding Customs papers, tinted glass permit from drivers

The Nigeria Police Force on Sunday warned its operatives against demanding Customs papers and tinted glass permit at checkpoints in any part of the country.

The acting Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, issued the warning on his Twitter handle.

He urged the members of the public to report any operative demanding Customs papers at the nearest police point in the country.

The spokesman stressed that police operatives at checkpoints and on routine patrols are only allowed to demand vehicle licences, driver’s licences, and certificates of insurance, especially for private car owners.

Adejobi wrote: “No policeman should demand your Customs papers.

“No. Except they are on (a) joint operation, but not just on mere routine checks.

“And for now, we have suspended the issuance of tinted glass permit. So, we don’t expect our men to disturb Nigerians on this.

“We are to stop any vehicle with tints, search the vehicle, and its occupants, but not to delay him for not having tinted glass permits. Report them if you are so delayed so that we ask them (the personnel) questions.”

