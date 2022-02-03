Police stops woman from jumping into Lagos lagoon

Men of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) on Thursday stopped a young woman from committing suicide in Lagos.

The police operatives who were on a routine patrol of the Third Mainland Bridge when a dispatch rider drew their attention to a lady standing close to the bridge railing at Iyana Oworo area of the state.

She was about to jump into the lagoon when the policemen restrained her.

On inquiry, the lady told the security agents she wanted to commit suicide because of punishment at home.

She said: “I was beaten at home, that is why I ran away to commit suicide.”

The lady was later taken to a police station in the area where efforts were made to contact her family.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now