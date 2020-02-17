Police storm forest in hunt for abductors of Nasarawa permanent Secretary

The Nasarawa State Police Command on Sunday said it is on the heels of kidnappers who abducted the Permanent Secretary of the state’s Ministry of Works, Mr Jibril Giza.

According to the police, its operatives are already combing the forests and hideouts in the Shabu area of Ladia, the state capital.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr Bola Longe, who stated this on Sunday, also disclosed that his deputies and the Divisional Police Officer in the area “were combing the bushes in a rescue operation of the permanent secretary.”

Speaking of the abduction of Giza, the Commissioner of Information, Culture and Tourism, Mr Dogo Shama, reiterated the state government’s commitment to ensure that the permanent secretary regained freedom from his captors.

Reports have it that the abductors came to the house Giza’s house located in Shabu on motorcycles and scaled the fence, after which they took the permanent secretary to an unknown destination.

He was said to offered his abductors an undisclosed amount of money but was turned and instead taken away.

A family source also revealed that the kidnappers are yet to make any contact with the victim’s family.

