Police stray bullets hit three women in Bayelsa

Three women were hit by stray bullets in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, on Wednesday.

Eyewitnesses told journalists the incident occurred when police officers who were on patrol duty fired gunshot into the air to disperse traders near the popular Tombia market in the state capital.

The victims – Alice Azaghene, Ebinipiri Onojamadu, and Mudufuro Blessing – were rushed to a hospital in the area when they were treated for gunshot wounds.

READ ALSO: Police rescues abducted mother of local council chief, Shell staff in Bayelsa

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Mike Okoli, confirmed the incident to journalists on Friday.

He said the trigger-happy policemen had been arrested and would undergo an orderly room trial.

Join the conversation

Opinions