Police take over Cross River Assembly after court judgment

Following a court judgement that sacked 18 lawmakers of the Cross River State House of Assembly, different units of the Nigeria Police Force have moved into the Assembly complex on Tuesday, blocking all entrances into and out of the premises.

Staff who reported for work were turned back by the heavily armed policemen who also chased away hangers on, contractors and anyone loitering about the vicinity of the Assembly.

According to a staff of the Assembly who confirmed the development to Ripples Nigeria, the police teams arrived the complex as early as 6am and cordoned off the whole area to prevent a breakdown of law and order.

“The police came in their large number as early as 6am from different units including the anti-kidnapping and cultism squad and the regular policemen, armed to the teeth.

“They occupied the Assembly complex immediately and cordoned off the surroundings, preventing staff from going inside”, the staff said.

The presence of the policemen may not be unconnected with the ruling of a Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday sacking the lawmakers for dumping the political party under which banner they won their seats.

The court presided over by Justice Taiwo Taiwo, had ordered the removal of the 18 lawmakers from the State and two in the House of Representatives for defecting from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in May 2021, along with Gov. Ben Ayade.

