Police take over Ekiti Assembly over rumoured invasion by hoodlums

Ekiti State House of Assembly has been taken over by the police over a rumoured planned invasion by some hoodlums on Wednesday.

Armed policemen were stationed at different locations in the House to forestall the purported invasion.

It was gathered that there was an order from the State Police Headquarters that workers should vacate the Assembly complex to maintain peace.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Gboyega Aribisogan, who spoke with newsmen, confirmed there was no crisis in the Assembly.

He said: “The leadership of the police command in Ekiti informed us this morning that they had verifiable intelligence about some hoodlums coming to attack the Assembly complex.

“And to avoid breakdown of law and order, there is need for their presence and they have promised us to conduct investigation into the matter and report to us before the close of work today.

“I want to encourage my colleagues and staff of the Assembly to be patient and bear with us. Normalcy will soon return to the house”, he added.

This development might be connected to the victory of Aribisogan in the election held during the plenary on Tuesday.

