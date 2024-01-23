Politics
Police teargas 16 sacked Plateau PDP lawmakers, stop them from entering assembly
Police operatives, on Tuesday, fired tear gas at the 16 Plateau lawmakers who were sacked by the Court of Appeal.
The lawmakers, who were elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), were sacked by the Court of Appeal over a lack of party structure in November 2023.
Ripples Nigeria reports that, the lawmakers, on Monday, announced plans to resume legislative duties today despite the ruling of the court of appeal.
READ ALSO:Plateau govt imposes curfew on Mangu LG amid worsening security situation
The lawmakers, led by Ishaku Maren who was the majority leader of the assembly before the appeal court judgement, arrived at the Rayfield old Government House in Jos, Plateau capital, with their supporters on Tuesday.
However, they were prevented from gaining access into the chamber by the police.
The police and other security operatives have taken over the premises of the Government House.
