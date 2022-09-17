Police teargas Peter Obi’s supporters in Ebonyi, disrupt rally

The Police in Ebonyi State on Saturday dispersed supporters of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, who had gathered for a rally in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State.

Members of the OBIdient movement had gathered at the Pastoral Centre in the state capital for the one-million-man march in support of the former Anambra State Governor ahead of 2023 general elections.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that men of the Nigeria Police Force teargassed the Obi’s supporters numbering over 1,000

The incident resulted into traffic jam on the popular Old Enugu Road, in the capital city.

It was also learnt that about five of his supporters have been arrested by the police.

More to follow…

