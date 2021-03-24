Police threatens planned Labour protest, alleges union arranged chairman’s kidnap | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Police threatens planned Labour protest, alleges union arranged chairman’s kidnap
The Cross River State Police Command has threatened to take ruthless actions against the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), if they embark on a planned protest over the kidnap of their Chairman, Comrade Ben Ukpekpi.
In a statement issued by its Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Irene Ugbo, titled “Planned Protest By The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Cross River State Chapter,” the command said it is aware of the union’s ‘unscrupulous plans.’
The statement read: “Cross River State Police Command is aware of the unscrupulous plans by unguarded individuals to ignite the state’s fragile secured environment on the pretext of an arranged kidnap of the State NLC Chairman.
READ ALSO: Unknown gunmen kill three policemen, cart away guns in Abia
“The command while working earnestly to rescue the victim will not tolerate any distraction by these people who are likely to be fingered in committing this act to set the State ablaze to cover up their track.
“Any gathering based on this incident will not be taken lightly and there will be a total clampdown on the organisers. All good citizens are warned to go about their lawful businesses while we do all it takes to rescue the victim unhurt please.”
Meanwhile, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige had on Tuesday, appealed to the union not to embark on strike over a minimum wage bill that was still before the National Assembly.
Ripples Nigeria had reported that Ngige made the appeal at the meeting of the National Labour Advisory Council in Owerri, Imo State, which was virtually declared open by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari.
