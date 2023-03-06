Police to arraign 5 for electoral offences in Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command said on Monday five out of 23 persons arrested during the February 25 presidential and parliamentary elections would be arraigned for electoral offences.

The command’s spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this to journalists on Monday.

He said the investigation carried out on those arrested by the police revealed that only five of them have cases to answer in court for allegedly disrupting the electoral process in the state.

The spokesman said: “Out of 23 persons arrested during Presidential and Parliamentary elections, five of them will be charged to court any moment from now for disrupting the electoral process.

“Their investigations have been concluded. The rest were just victims of circumstances.”

