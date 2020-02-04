Police to arraign Abuja bank robbery suspects February 14

The FCT Police Command said on Tuesday it would arraign the five suspects of the December last year’s foiled bank robbery in the nation’s capital.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the FCT, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, said in a statement that an investigation into the incident has been completed.

He said the Command’s Legal Department had reviewed the case file and filed appropriate charges against the suspects.

According to him, the case has been assigned to High Court 22, Wuse Zone 2; and the suspects will be arraigned on February 14.

He pledged the commitment of the Command to protect lives and property as well as the observance of professional standards in the discharge of its duties.

