Police to arraign ex-governor Ohakim for alleged fraud

The Nigeria Police Force has concluded plans to arraign a former governor of Imo State, Ikedi Ohakim, for alleged fraud.

Consequently, the force has filed a three-count charge of fraud against Ohakim, who ruled Imo State from 2007 to 2011, at a Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, Abuja.

In the charge marked CR/993/2020 and dated September 23, 2020, police accused the ex-governor of using the name of Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, to defraud unsuspecting victims.

The Force also alleged that he gave false information against one Chinyere Lilian Amuchienwa on May 23 last year.

The charges read: “That you Ikedi Ohakim, on or about the 23rd day of May 2019 at Asokoro, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court did unlawfully gave false information against one Chinyere Amuchienwa, that she threatened you with gun knowing it to be false and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 140 of the Penal Code Law of the Northern Nigeria, 1968.

READ ALSO: Former Gov Ohakim, mistress in bitter feud, make counter accusations

“That you Ikedi Ohakim, on or about the 23rd day of May, 2019, at Asokoro, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court did unlawfully gave false information against one Chinyere Amuchienwa, that you have a plot of land for sale at Lagos state, knowing it to be false and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 140 of the Penal Code Law of the Northern Nigeria, 1968.

“That you Ikedi Ohakim on or about the 23rd day of May 2019 at Asokoro, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court did unlawfully used derogatory the name of Raji Fashola as the owner of the purported land situated at Ikeja, Lagos State and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 140 of the Penal Code Law of the Northern Nigeria, 1968.”

However, no date has been fixed for the ex-governor’s arraignment.

Join the conversation

Opinions