Police to arraign killer cop for murder in Rivers

The Rivers State Police Command said on Friday the police inspector who killed a commercial tricycle driver in Rukpokwu, near Port Harcourt, Christopher Oba, would be dismissed and arraigned in court for murder.

The tricycle driver popularly known as “Schoolboy” was killed by the policeman on Thursday.

The state Commissioner of Police, Joseph Mukan, who disclosed this when he featured in a television programme in Port Harcourt, said the trigger-happy cop was on illegal duty.

He stressed that no police officer has any reason whatsoever to use his weapon on an innocent citizen.

Mukan said: “You know the incident happened where Keke (tricycle) people are operating. An inspector of police named Christopher Oba was on illegal duty around the Rukpokwu junction. He is not supposed to be there at that time alone.

“So, it is presumed he is on illegal duty. Along the line, he accosted a tricycle rider and there was an altercation between them. At that moment, he is not justified to use his firearms.

“But he used his firearms and shot the tricycle rider.”

He added that Oba, who is currently undergoing an orderly room trial, was apprehended by policemen at the scene of the incident.

