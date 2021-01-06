Police to arraign officials of Deeper Life school over student’s abuse in Akwa Ibom

The Akwa Ibom State police command has concluded plans to arraign in court some officials of Deeper Life School in Uyo, the state capital, for alleged bullying and sexual abuse of a student in the school.

The command’s spokesman, Odiko MacDon, who confirmed the development to journalists on Wednesday, said the state’s Commissioner of Police, Andrew Amiengheme, had summoned some of the school’s officials to the command headquarters in Uyo.

He added that some of the officials were detained after they were found culpable in the matter.

MacDon said: “We are preparing to arraign those found culpable in the matter.

“This morning, we are trying to tidy up the investigation.

“If we are not through this morning, they will be arraigned tomorrow (Thursday).

The lawyer to the victim’s family, David Okokon, who flew in from Abuja to Uyo for the case, said he would be in court today (Wednesday) for the officials’ arraignment.

“They (the police) are arraigning those people found culpable, this morning,” Okokon said.

Okokon added that the student’s family has demanded N100 million as damages from the school.

The victim’s mother, Deborah Archibong, had said last year that some students in the school sexually abused her 11-year-old son after he was moved to another dormitory by the school authorities.

