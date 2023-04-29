Police to demolish 17 buildings harbouring criminals in Anambra

The Anambra State Police Command has earmarked 17 buildings harbouring criminals for demolition in the state.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Echeng Echeng, disclosed this at the Uli Peace and Security Summit/Convention held in Ihiala local government area of the state.

Echeng, who was represented at the forum by the Police Area Commander for Ihiala, ACP Bassey Christopher, said the 17 buildings are located in the Uli community in the area.

He said the buildings have been harbouring criminals causing havoc in the state.

The CP said: “Any building harbouring criminals and gunmen would be demolished and about 17 of them have already been marked for demolition. We are not going to spare anyone or any building irrespective of who the owner is.

“This Peace and Security Summit and Convention is the last chance for the criminals to leave Uli town and after this meeting, it is ‘operation action all the way’ and we advise the landlords that own those buildings to chase those criminals out of their homes.

“Already we have taken delivery of all the apparatus for this operation and I want to assure you all that before the end of next month the difference would be clear in terms of the security of lives and property.”

