Police to deploy 30,000 officers to Ondo for guber election

The Ondo State Commissioner of Police, Bolaji Salami, said on Saturday at least 30,000 police officers would be deployed to provide security during the October 10 governorship election in the state.

Salami, who disclosed this during a chat with journalists in Akure, adequate preparations had been concluded to enable the state to have a free-and-fair election.

He warned that violence would not be tolerated in the election and urged the participating parties to go about their campaigns peacefully.

17 political parties including the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Zenith Labour Party will take part in the election.

The police commissioner said: “Adequate preparations had been concluded to enable the state to have a free-and-fair election. The Force headquarters had posted 30,000 policemen to all the 18 local government areas in the state.

“The Inspector-General of Police has mandated every polling unit to be secured by four highly committed and professional police officers. This is to ensure peace and security for every candidate and voters for credible election in the state.

“Assistance from nearby commands have been put in place, adequate security is assured for voters and officials before during, and after the election.”

