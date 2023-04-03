Police to help as UNICAL VC decries state of security on campus

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Calabar (UNICAL), Prof. Florence Obi, has called for a better equipped security presence to check insecurity on campus.

Obi made the call on Monday when the Cross River State Commissioner of Police, Aminu Alhassan, paid a courtesy visit to her office in Calabar, the state capital.

She lamented that the university lacked adequate security personnel to protect the different entry points in the university.

READ ALSO: UNICAL suspends law student over alleged theft of iPhone XS

The VC decried the different threats to lives, and armed robbery at the staff quarters of the institution.

She noted that if the situation was not addressed, cultism, hard drug intake and kidnapping which were managed in the past would return on the campus.

Alhassan, in his response, assured Obi of honouring her request, promising to collaborate with the internal security surveillance in the university to flush out the criminal elements.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now