Police to investigate alleged abduction of baby in Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has declared its intention to investigate the alleged abduction of a baby by a dispatch rider in the Lekki area of the state.

In a video that surfaced on social media Saturday, the suspect was assaulted by residents of the area after he was caught with the child inside a delivery box in the early hours of the day.

The command’s spokesman, Adekunle Ajisebutu, who disclosed this in a statement, said the incident which occurred in the Sangotedo area of Lekki has not been reported at any police station.

He added that the state’s Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, had directed the operatives to locate the dispatch rider and the child’s parents to enable the police to investigate the incident.

