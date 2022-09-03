Police to quiz officer over alleged sexual assault of detained teenager in Enugu

The Enugu State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ahmed Ammani, has ordered the investigation of an Assistant Superintendent of Police for alleged sexual assault.

The spokesman for the state police command, Daniel Ndukwe, who confirmed the development on Saturday in Enugu, said the ASP who is attached to the Awgu Police Division in the state would be quizzed for sexually assaulting a detained 17-year-old girl.

He added that though the alleged sexual assault took place on March 18, the family of the girl brought up the matter recently.

READ ALSO: Police foils attack on Enugu divisional headquarters

Ndukwe said: “The commissioner of police ordered the state Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department to conduct a thorough investigation and bring up actionable findings on the allegation.

“He further directed that the investigation be concluded within the shortest possible time.

“He assured that the case would be given the deserved attention and that the ASP or any other person or persons found culpable, will be appropriately sanctioned.”

