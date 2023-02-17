Police to quiz operatives for alleged extrajudicial killing, others in Anambra

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has set up a special investigative panel to investigate the alleged high-handedness, unprofessionalism, and extrajudicial killings by officers attached to the Anambra State command.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

A faceless blog known as Gistlover had posted pictures and videos of one CSP Patrick Agbazue, a senior police officer, who had been accused of kidnapping, torturing, and killing people in the state.

One SP Nwode Nkeiruka and Insp. Harrison Akama will also be investigated by the police panel for similar crimes.

The statement read: “The IGP has set up a special investigation panel under the IGP’s Monitoring and Mentoring Unit to commence investigations into some weighty allegations of unprofessionalism, high-handedness, and extra-judicial killings levelled against its officers serving at the Zone 13 Command, Ukpo-Dunukofia, and the Anambra State Command on social media platforms.

READ ALSO: Police foils gunmen attack on INEC officials in Anambra

“In light of the serious allegations levelled against the officers – CSP Patrick Agbazue, officer-in-charge of the Rapid Response Squad, Anambra State Command, SP Nwode Nkeiruka, the PPRO of Zone 13 Headquarters, Ukpo-Dunukofia, and Inspector Harrison Akama attached to the RRS, reported at the Force Headquarters, Louis Edet House, Abuja, on Friday.

“This was on the directive of the IGP for the commencement of investigations to ascertain the veracity of the allegations for further necessary action, while the panel has been given a period of two weeks to come up with a report of investigations.”

