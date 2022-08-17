Entertainment
Police to quiz singer Buju for spitting on officer
The Lagos State police command has invited singer Buju aka BNXN for questioning after spitting on a police officer.
The command’s spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the development on his Twitter handle on Wednesday.
He wrote: “@BNXN proudly tweeted that he ‘spat in [sic] a police officer’s face and it felt so good.
“He has since deleted the tweet. The police officers will be sanctioned for their misbehavior if established, while @BNXN will surely answer for his assault on a police officer.”
READ ALSO: Buju comes for Ruger following remark about being better than him
Buju had shared a tweet where he boasted about spitting on the officer.
“Spat on the police officer’s face and it felt good,” he stated.
He later took down the tweet.
A video of Buju arguing with police officers surfaced on social media Wednesday.
However, the cause of the heated argument between the artiste and the police officers has not been ascertained.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...