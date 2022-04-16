Connect with us

Police to sanction Commanders, DPOs for junior officers’ misconduct

Police Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) will now be held responsible for the misconduct of junior officers under their watch, the Force said on Friday.

The Acting Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, who disclosed this on his Twitter handle, said the decision to make superior officers accountable for their subordinates’ misdeeds was to instill discipline and check extortion, harassment, and brutality from the Force’s rank and file.

Adejobi said: “In a bid to reduce or possibly put a stop to the extortion, harassment, and brutality in the NPF, we will henceforth hold DPOs and Commanders responsible for the misdeeds of their men.

“In as much as we don’t promote vicarious liability, we have equally noticed that some superiors fail or lack the willingness and/or wherewithal to supervise and manage their men.

“This leadership gap is not in tune with the leadership styles of the IGP and his repositioning drives, thus, counterproductive and condemnable.”

