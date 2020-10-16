Latest Politics

Police Trust Fund directs IGP to present five-year plan to transform police

October 16, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Board of Trustees of the Police Trust Fund (PTF) on Friday directed the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to present a five-year comprehensive strategic plan on the transformation of the Nigeria Police Force.

The Chairman of the Board, Suleiman Abba, who disclosed this at a media briefing in Abuja, said the Fund has resolved to organise an emergency training, provide requisite state-of-the-art equipment and appropriate welfare plan for personnel deployed to the newly formed Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team and other specialised units in the Force.

He appealed to the #EndSARS protesters to reciprocate government’s democratic posture and support the current reforms.

Abba, who is a former IGP, said the PTF board identified with the protesters demand for police reform and aligned itself with the decisions and actions already taken by President Muhammadu Buhari and police authorities on the matter.

He said: “In line with the recommendations of all previous police reform reports, Mr. President ensured the establishment of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund.

“The objectives of which is the consummation of the recommendations of the previous Police Reform Reports. These earlier police reforms recommendations provided for the objectives of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund, as spelt out in section 5, Nigeria Police Trust Fund (Establishment) Act, 2019.

“They constitute a summation of the government’s police reform agenda which the Nigeria Police Trust Fund is mandated to achieve.”

