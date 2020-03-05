Police uncover baby factory, rescue 12 in Ogun

The Ogun Police Command said on Thursday it has uncovered a suspected baby-making factory at Imedu Olori area of Mowe in Obafemi Owode local government area of the state.

The command spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said in a statement that the house was discovered on February 28.

According to him, the police, which acted on a tip-off mobilised to the area and rescued 12 ladies, who were between the ages of 20 and 25, with six of them heavily pregnant.

“Three suspects – Florence Ogbonna, the alleged owner of the house, Chibuke Akabueze and Chibuzor Okafor, were also arrested in connection with the case,” the command spokesman said.

Oyeyemi explained that the discovery of the illegal factory followed a report at the Mowe police station, by one of the inmates who escaped from the house.

He said the victim told the police that she was lured into the building and had been held captive for a long time.

Oyeyemi added: “Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to anti-human trafficking and child labour unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation.

“He also directed that the victims be kept in safe and protective custody, pending when they would be reunited with their respective families.”

