Police uncovers baby factory in Nasarawa

Police operatives in Nasarawa have uncovered a suspected baby factory in the Karu local government area of the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Ramhan Nansel, confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday in Lafia.

He said detectives attached to Police Area Command, New Karu uncovered the factory located at Ado Kasa on Thursday.

The spokesman said: “The team arrested four suspects in the facility and also rescued six young girls and a baby of about six months.

“The owners of the factory are operating an illegal orphanage, St. Bridget Orphanage Home, where they carry out their illegal acts.

“Investigations revealed that the proprietor of the orphanage usually abducts underage pregnant girls and holds them against their will till they deliver.

“The children delivered in the orphanage were sold to the highest bidders. The command had handed over the suspects and the victims to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) for further investigation and prosecution.”

