Metro
Police uncovers baby factory, rescues pregnant women in Delta
Police operatives in Delta have discovered a baby factory in Okpanam community, Oshimili North Local Government Area of the state.
The spokesman for the state police command, DSP Bright Edafe, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Asaba, said operatives attached to the State Investigation Department (SID) also rescued three pregnant women from the factory.
He said: “Acting on information, on July 10, 2022, at about 7.30 p.m., operatives of the State Investigation Department stormed a baby factory in Okpanam community, Oshimili North LGA.
READ ALSO: Police rescue 10 pregnant girls from Ogun baby factory
“The operatives rescued three pregnant women while two suspects; Promise Ejogu and Aruna Sulieman, were arrested.
“Information gathered by the police revealed that one of the suspects, Promise Ejogu, is a brother to the ringleader of the syndicate.
“The syndicate kept the women and engages them in sexual activities to get them pregnant.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...