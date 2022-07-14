Police uncovers baby factory, rescues pregnant women in Delta

Police operatives in Delta have discovered a baby factory in Okpanam community, Oshimili North Local Government Area of the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, DSP Bright Edafe, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Asaba, said operatives attached to the State Investigation Department (SID) also rescued three pregnant women from the factory.

He said: “Acting on information, on July 10, 2022, at about 7.30 p.m., operatives of the State Investigation Department stormed a baby factory in Okpanam community, Oshimili North LGA.

“The operatives rescued three pregnant women while two suspects; Promise Ejogu and Aruna Sulieman, were arrested.

“Information gathered by the police revealed that one of the suspects, Promise Ejogu, is a brother to the ringleader of the syndicate.

“The syndicate kept the women and engages them in sexual activities to get them pregnant.”

