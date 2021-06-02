Police uncovers illegal gun factory in Plateau | Ripples Nigeria

Police operatives in Plateau State have uncovered an illegal gun manufacturing factory in Jos South local government area of the state.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, disclosed this while parading two suspects arrested at the factory in Abuja on Wednesday.

He said police recovered 20 pieces of locally produced AK-47 rifles during the raid on the factory by the Force Intelligence Response Team (IRT) and Special Tactical Squad (STS).

The two suspects are Joe Michael and Iliya Bulus, while others are on the run.

According to Mba, the suspects were allegedly fabricating the weapons which they sold to criminals and bandits across the country.

READ ALSO: Police arrests 84 suspected kidnappers, bandits, others

He said: “If you look at the weapons locally fabricated by the suspects, there is no difference from others being imported into the country. Unless you are trained, you will not be able to spot the difference because they use the same magazines.

“We will follow up to track down those behind this. We will continue to deepen our intelligence, and we continue to work with other sister security agencies to check the proliferation of illegal arms in the country.”

Isaac Dachen

Join the conversation

Opinions